Exultant digs deep for fifth Group One win at Sha Tin | Racing News

Exultant revealed all his course to dig deep and also safeguard his crown in the Standard Chartered Champions & & Chater Cup at Sha Tin.

Known as Irishcorrespondent when with Michael Halford in Ireland, the Tony Cruz- educated six-year-old completed second in the Group One attribute in 2018, yet went one location much better in 2015 when defeating Rise High by a size and also a quarter.

The Teofilo gelding – that had actually most just recently held Furore in last month’s QEII Cup – was promptly on the heels of stablemate Time Warp in the last Group One of the Hong Kong period.

Zac Purton’s place was going best transforming for residence and also had a clear benefit 2 furlongs out, yet it was coming to be effort for the heated preferred with simply over a furlong to go and also inside the last he appeared like he may be overloaded.

But while Chefano and also Furore tossed every little thing at him, Exultant would certainly not be rejected a fifth Group One accomplishment of his profession.