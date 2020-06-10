Extremists ‘operating with impunity’ by exploiting gaps in British law, former top terror officer warns

Extremists are “operating with impunity” as they exploit gaps in British legal guidelines, it has been claimed.

The former head of UK counterterror policing, Sir Mark Rowley, will evaluation the effectiveness of present laws and whether or not it offers with figures and teams who’re inspiring terrorism, or sowing hatred and division.

Sir Mark, who retired from the Metropolitan Police in 2018, stated he supposed to “identify the gaps that exist at the boundaries of current laws, such as hate crime and terrorism, which are being exploited daily by extremists”.

“I knew that we had strong counterterrorism systems, resources and laws in place,” he stated.

“However, I increasingly realised that nationally we are less experienced and ready to address the growing threats from hateful extremists who encourage community tensions, the rise in hate crime and some [people] to even become terrorists.”

The Independent has beforehand reported how counterterror police had “no plan” to sort out the Generation Identity group whose “great replacement” ideology impressed the Christchurch mass capturing in New Zealand.

And nobody has been prosecuted for membership of Anjem Choudary’s al-Muhajiroun Islamist community 14 years after it was banned.

Last yr, the present head of counterterror police Neil Basu warned that even teams who didn’t overtly name for violence may encourage terror assaults.

Describing a spectrum of far-right ideology from “cultural nationalism” to white supremacy, he stated: “Anywhere along this spectrum, people who are vulnerable to it can adopt part of that ideology to move into a terrorist act.”

The 2017 Finsbury Park assault is among the many plots impressed by extremist materials that fell wanting terror legal guidelines.

The authorized evaluation has been launched by the Commission for Countering Extremism, which has already known as for an overhaul of the federal government’s technique.

It has proposed a brand new definition of “hateful extremism”, which might “make the moral case for violence” even when it’s not instantly known as for in a method that violates terror legal guidelines.

The lead commissioner, Sara Khan, stated makes an attempt to sort out persistent offenders had been “inconsistent and often ineffective”.

1/10 British Union Jack flags are mirrored in the sun shades of a protester throughout a protest on April 1, 2017 in London Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images 2/10 A person holds a St George's Cross flag at an indication organised by the far-right group the English Defence League in central London on June 24, 2017 Tolga Akmen/AFP 3/10 A person is pictured with law enforcement officials at an indication organised by the far-right group the English Defence League (EDL) in central London on June 24, 2017 Tolga Akmen/AFP 4/10 A Neo-Nazi chats amicably with a police officer at an indication organised by the far-right group the English Defence League in central London Tolga Akmen/AFP 5/10 Supporters of the far-right group Britain First wave flags as they march and rally in central London on April 1, 2017 following the March 22 terrorist assault on the British parliament Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP 6/10 Police stroll forward of supporters of the far-right group Britain First marching in central London on April 1, 2017 Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP 7/10 Protesters maintain placards and British Union Jack flags throughout a protest titled 'London march in opposition to terrorism' on April 1, 2017 in London Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images 8/10 A lady sporting a Donald Trump marketing campaign hat hugs one other girl throughout a protest titled 'London march in opposition to terrorism' on April 1, 2017 Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images 9/10 A protester waves a British Union Jack with an 'England' tattoo on his arm throughout a protest on April 1, 2017 in London Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images 10/10 Anti-Semitic demonstrators attend a rally on Whitehall in central London on July 4, 2015 Jack Taylor/AFP

She added: “When extremists interact in terrorist exercise, they’re typically caught by strong counterterrorism laws. But after they incite hatred, interact in persistent hatred or justify violence in opposition to others, extremists know they won’t cross over into the brink of terrorism.

“As a result, many extremist actors and organisations, whether far-right, Islamist or other continue to operate with impunity in our country both online and offline.”

Ms Khan stated the problem was much more pressing through the coronavirus pandemic, as extremists unfold “horrific material which seeks to blame and incite hatred and violence against other people in our society”.

Tommy Robinson, Britain First and different far-right teams have been spreading faux movies claiming to point out Muslims violating the UK’s lockdown with open mosques and avenue prayers.

Meanwhile the Community Security Trust, a charity that seeks to guard Jewish individuals from assaults, has reported an increase in antisemitic posts and conspiracy theories, together with these blaming Jews for orchestrating or spreading Covid-19.

Sir Mark’s evaluation will determine gaps in current legal guidelines or inconsistencies in reporting, and make suggestions that will probably be introduced to the house secretary later this yr.

A Home Office spokesperson stated: “We are a world chief in countering extremism. We proceed to problem and disrupt these extremists who sow division in our communities and search to undermine our values.

“We look forward to seeing the findings of the commission’s report.”