eXtremeRate Replacement DIY Colorful ABXY Buttons Directions Keys Repair Kits with Tools for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con JoyCon Shell NOT Included

Custom designed replacement colorful buttons to perfectly fit for Nintendo Switch Joycon. Joycon shell, thumbsticks and other parts are not included

Ideal replacement for your broken or sticky Joycon buttons, make your switch look fresh. Totally upgrade your Switch to the exclusive and stylish level

The installation process requires customer with moderate electronic installation experience. Get an installation video guide on YouTube by searching “ExtremeRate Switch Joycon New Horizon Style” or “o8QPB2uTbHk”. Watch the video in half speed. We recommend watch, pause, do, and repeat

The colorful button looks great; Would be awesome if you combine it with the custom shell from eXtremeRate (You can find these shells in our store.)

Package includes ABXY Direction buttons for Nintendo Switch Joy Con (no electronics part included), PH00, Y00 screwdrivers set and spare screws