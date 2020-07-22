eXtremeRate Multi-Colors Luminated D-pad Thumbsticks Face Buttons (DTF) LED Kit for PS4 Controller 7 Colors 9 Modes Touch Control with Classical Symbols Buttons

Price: $33.59
Product Description
Want to make your PS4 controller stand out from the crowd?
ExtremeRate PS4 controller DTF LED kit is the best solution for you!
Product Feature
Fully designed for PS4 controller, works on all models of PS4 controller.
7 different colors, red, green, blue, chartreuse, purple, blue violet, cyan. And with slow blink and fast blink, there are 9 different modes. And you can turn it off at any time you like.
Easy for installation, open up your controller, stick and plug, not soldering required.
Touch control, not physical button, a new experience of operation.
The d-pad and face buttons have classical carving symbols on them.
The black rubberized thumbsticks are with the clear bases for allowing the light pass through.
Also comes with full tools for disassemble the controller.
Important
PS4 controller NOT included.
Basic hand on skills required.
This product doesn’t contain any batteries.
It is powered by PS4 controller.
Video installation guide please search “ExtremeRate DTF LED Kit” on Youtube.
When connected to the PS4 Slim or PS4 Pro controller battery port, please note the metal bar of the led should be pressed a little bit in order to correctly plug.
Different Color
Package Includes
ExtremeRate PS4 controller DTF LED kit x1
D-pad x1
Thumbsticks x2
Face buttons x4
PH00 screw driver x1
Screws x10
Prying stick x1
Tweezers x1
User manual x1
