eXtremeRate Multi-Colors Luminated D-pad Thumbstick L1 R1 R2 L2 Home Face Buttons DTFS (DTF 2.0) LED Kit for PS4 CUH-ZCT2 Controller with Classical Symbols Buttons – 10 Colors Modes 7 Areas DIY Option



Price: $38.99

(as of Jul 26,2020 23:13:02 UTC – Details)

Product Description

The UPGRADED DTF LED Kit for PS4 controller is finally here!

Home button and shoulder buttons are added in this newest DTFS LED Kit.

Easier installation, 10 colors selection, 7 individual LED areas, it will make your PS4 controller stand out from the crowd!

Notice



PS4 controller NOT included.

Basic hand on skills required.

The DTFS Kit only supports eXtremeRate’s touchpad module bracket and flexible cable.

This product doesn’t contain any batteries.

It is powered by PS4 controller.

Video installation guide please search “ExtremeRate DTFS LED Kit” on Youtube.

Product Feature



Fully designed for PS4 controller, only works on PS4 controller CUH-ZCT2.

7 different colors, red, yellow, green, cyan, blue, pink, purple. And with gradient, fast blink and colorless, there are 10 different selection.

You can mix and match your own favorite color in 7 individual buttons areas, or you can turn off the color of any buttons area at any time.

With a memory function, it will record the color of the last setting, no need to set it again after restarting the controller.

Easy for installation, open up your controller, stick and plug, no soldering required.

Button control, easy to operate.

Clear d-pad, home button, R1, L1, R2, L2, 2 thumbsticks, and face buttons included.

Also comes with full tools for disassembling the controller.

10 Colors Modes 7 Areas DIY Option



Package Includes

ExtremeRate PS4 controller DTFS LED kit x1

ExtremeRate Touch-pad module bracket x1

D-pad x1

Home button x1

L1R1 trigger buttons x1

L2R2 trigger buttons x1

Thumbsticks x2

Face buttons x4

Trigger springs x2

PH00 screw driver x1

Screws x8

Prying tool x1

Tweezers x1

User manual x1

Please check the third picture of the listing before purchase. This is only compatible with PlayStation 4 controller CUH-ZCT2 JDM-040 JDM-050 JDM-055

7 individual LED areas with 10 colors selection, you can mix and match to show your personality

Button control, set up the LED on the fly; come with dpad, L1/R1, L2/R2, logo button, 2 joysticks and 4 face buttons

Easy to install, take apart your controller, stick and plug, no soldering required

Compatible with eXtremeRate DAWN Remap Kit