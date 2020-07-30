eXtremeRate Classics SNES Style Soft Touch Front Back Shell Touchpad for PlayStaton 4 Controller, Replacement Housing Shell with Face Buttons for PS4 Slim PS4 Pro CUH-ZCT2 Controller



Product Description

We know that your controller shell is more than just a plastic accessory.

It is your sidekick, your wing man, your battle buddy.

This is why we use only the best parts and most vibrant paints to ensure our controllers are of the highest quality.

Believe me, your friend will admire you after install this exclusive housing shell.

Read Before Purchase



Please check the third picture of the listing. If your PS4 controller model starts with CUH-ZCT2, then fits. Or simply, if the light bar is on the edge of the touch pad, then fits.

They are faceplate, bottom shell, thouchpad and face buttons for PS4 Slim & Pro controller. The controller, thumbstick and other parts are not included.

Required customers to take apart the controller to replace their original shell; Required customers handy with controller installation; Get installation video guide on Youtube by searching “eXtremeRate PS4 SNES Controller Shell Guide” or “qK1FTDOL5B4”.

The texture is not a rubberized finish. Instead, it is semi-slick, matte soft plastic.

Product Feature



Made of durable non-toxic ABS plastic. Odour free.

Completely fits flush on all side; Sit properly on all the clips.

Personalize your PS4 controller.

It is a beautiful change up from a boring normal black without spending a ton of money.

Package Includes



1* Front shell

1* Back shell

1* Touch pad

1* Action buttons set

1* Screwdriver

8* Screws

Note: The controller and other parts are not included!

