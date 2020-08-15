“Extremely challenging” to make passes at Indy this year

Following a 2nd day of practice, in which he wound up 2nd fastest and turned 122 laps, Sato stated the aero compromises brought on by the aeroscreen and the unexpected absence of tire deterioration are the prime factors for this trouble.

“I think there’s two things happening,” stated the 2017 Indy 500 winner. “The aeroscreen is a great safe device, but a big chunk of the weight in the higher part of the car has affected us so we’ve lost quite a bit of grip and also aero efficiency. And the second thing is, IMS did a great job in terms of the treatment for the track surface, and it’s good grip and it’s consistent grip, but it’s made the tire last longer.

“So say 30 laps is a stint, it used to be there was more tire degradation, but today, I was surprised that with the conditions there was very small degradation. That makes it even more difficult to overtake. Once you get to follow, getting really close, you have a massive washout [understeer ] and we are starting to slide a lot more, making it very difficult. I think up at the very front you’ll be able to swap the leader change. But third car onwards, I think it’s extremely difficult to overtake.”

Asked byMotorsport com if his traditional and eventually effective fight with Helio Castroneves in 2017 [when automobiles had producer …