Extreme lengths a Victorian man has gone to as he protects himself against COVID-19

A Victorian consumer has gone to fantastic lengths to secure himself against COVID-19 by taking a trip in a big plastic bubble.

The man, from Belgrave, 47 km east of Melbourne, was shot strolling down the high street using no shoes or a mask however the plastic covering.

He’s heard screaming ‘I’m the man in the bubble’ as spectators see on in amusement onFriday

The humorous clothing comes as Victoria tape-recorded a record of 532 brand-new cases of coronavirus as Premier Daniel Andrews threatened to closed down whole markets in the next phase of constraints.

Six more Victorians have actually passed away overnight, consisting of 5 homeowners in aged care and a man in his 50 s. An overall of 245 individuals remain in health center with 44 in extensive care.

A Victorian man from Belgrave, east of Melbourne, was shot pacing the primary street of town inside a big plastic bubble (envisioned)

The video was published to Facebook by another regional who thanked the man for ‘making everybody smile’.

Others fasted to discuss the video with one stating: ‘I’m really chuckling so hard.’

‘How Victorians are responding to the lockdown,’ another responded.

‘ I believe he was simply attempting to cheer up our lives a bit. Luckily, it was early morning and it wasn’t hectic,’ a 3rd included.

While homeowners in urbane Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire are under stringent lockdown constraints those in the areas have somewhat more liberty.

Victorians outside Melbourne are being advised to utilize good sense when it comes to going to family and friends, specifically those who are more susceptible.

The Chief Health Officer likewise advises individuals residing in the areas need to use face masks.

‘You needs to use a deal with covering when you leave home if it is challenging to keep 1.5 metres apart from others,’ a declaration checked out.

‘Outside of urbane Melbourne and Mitchell Shire there will be no enforcement on using face coverings.

‘You will not be fined if you do not use one.’