Extraordinary moment have a go hero tackles BMW carjacker to the ground and wrestles ‘gun’ from him

An Australian actor grew to become an unlikely hero in a single day – placing his personal life on the line to take down an armed carjacker.

Joel Pierce, 40, was concerned in a dramatic citizen’s arrest on the Gold Coast on Thursday afternoon, when a younger offender tried to steal his neighbour’s automobile.

Pierce tackled the thief to the ground after chasing him on foot and wrestling a gun away from him – in a dramatic moment captured on movie.

The younger father-of-two, who will characteristic on the upcoming Hollywood blockboster Godzilla vs. Kong, advised Daily Mail Australia he ran exterior after listening to his neighbour screaming for assist.

‘The screams had been particular, she requested for assist and mentioned she lived right here. So I had context that it was a neighbour who wanted assist. My response was instantaneous- I ran in the route right away,’ Pierce mentioned.

His 27-year-old neighbour was standing subsequent to her automobile at the intersection of the Gold Coast freeway and St Kilda Avenue when she approached by a man and ordered to drive away.

After she refused, the man allegedly grabbed her by the wrist and pulled her arm behind her again earlier than pulling out a faux gun.

That’s when she started to scream for assist.

Mr Pierce and a number of different neighbours got here to her rescue, with the actor copping a punch in the face as he tried to wrestle the attacker to the ground.

He mentioned he was the man begin shifting in direction of ‘what seemed like a gun’ on the ground, and regardless of the hazard to his personal life did not hesitate for one minute.

‘I did assume I higher get to that gun first,’ he mentioned.

‘I’m a kind of folks that jumps in. Yeah there may have been fairly unhealthy penalties, however that the worth. It was intuition – not a lot pondering.’

Police later confirmed it was a toy gun.

The attacker fled on foot and tried to carjack one other driver earlier than being crashtackled by Mr Pierce in the center of the busy intersection.

He jumped round his neck, introduced him to the ground and two different males held him down till police arrived.

When police arrived they arrested the 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old passenger.

The dramatic scene unfolded after the man allegedly crashed a white BMW into a tram after having stolen it earlier that day.

The driver has been charged with illegal use of a motorcar, two counts of assault, deprivation of liberty and weapons offences and the passenger was charged with illegal use of a car.

Meanwhile Mr Pierce advised Nine News the response from everybody concerned was unbelievable.

‘I undoubtedly could not have completed it by myself. People got here and helped, which was nice,’ he mentioned.

‘I’d like to assume when good folks do nothing, unhealthy issues proceed to occur.’

But the profitable actor, who has featured in dozens of Australian TV reveals together with Neighbours and Home Away mentioned he is grateful he would not usually have to do his personal stunts.

‘I have by no means been this grateful to have stunt professionals in our business,’ he mentioned.

He took solace in the neighborhood response in a reflective put up on Facebook after the occasion

‘What a great world we dwell in, there have been not less than 6 folks that helped with the take down and all our neighbours ran out in help of one in all our personal. Truly heartwarming that there are such a lot of good folks round us,’ he wrote.

He mentioned he is hopeful somebody would assist out if both of his two daughters aged 7 and 9 had been ever at risk.

‘My daughters are most likely simply going to love having a story to inform at college, however I do hope that in the event that they had been ever in a scenario like that – that somebody would bounce to their help,’ he mentioned.