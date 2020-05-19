Extra-parliamentary opposition has potential to form a government, says Heritage party’s leader – Armenian News

The further-parliamentary opposition’s position goes to improve basically in Armenia amid the parliament’s failure to serve the nation’s actual agenda, says Narine Dilbaryan, the leader of the Heritage get together.

According to her, National Assembly doesn’t replicate all the feelings on the political enviornment, with the parliamentary forces “skidding on the same place”. “It is now time to abandon the formal distinction between parliamentary and further-parliamentary [forces] on condition that there are simply concepts and bearers of these concepts. The contradictions in parliament -between supermajorities and superminorities – have become interpersonal debates and makes an attempt of testing energy”, the politician mentioned.

In her phrases, the society’s expectations have cardinally modified from what they have been two years in the past, a interval when the society was making requires a shift of the political regime. Dilbaryan mentioned she now sees disappointment amid the protracted processes of the reforms – starting from the constitutional amendments to socio-financial points.

“I feel there are many forces – each in Armenia’s political enviornment and particularly exterior the parliament – which have the potential to form a authorities. Yet, that shouldn’t be an finish in itself; it has to be guided by particular concepts,” she mentioned.