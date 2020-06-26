Extra $600 unemployment benefit slated to run until July 31 ‘will disappear nearly a WEEK early’

The $600 weekly unemployment benefit received by Americans who’re made jobless during the COVID-19 pandemic will ‘disappear nearly a week earlier than expected’, according to USA Today.

The benefit was included in the CARES Act passed by Congress back in March in a bid to mitigate the financial fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

The $600 payments were largely believed to end on July 31 – but a technicality in the fine print means payments might not be made for the last days of the month.

The CARE Act states that the benefits will end ‘on or before July 31’, which is a Friday. However, unemployment benefits are paid by states with a weekly end date of Saturday or Sunday.

USA Today concludes that means people will be ineligible for payment after Saturday, July 25 or Sunday, July 26.

If the government doesn’t make an amendment, it will likely be significant blow for the millions of unemployed Americans getting by on the beefed-up payments.

Regular unemployment benefits over the US average around $370 a week.