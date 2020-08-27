Extinction Rebellion to target London’s ‘institutions of power’ in new protests By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Climate modification protestors will target Britain’s parliament and other organizations of power next week when it reboots massive protests for the very first time given that the COVID-19 break out, organisers Extinction Rebellion stated on Thursday.

Extinction Rebellion stated small, local protests would likewise happen over the coming weekend ahead of bigger scale presentations in London, Cardiff and Manchester.

“In London, we’re going to be gathering in Parliament Square, and around parliament on (Sept) 1st,” Extinction Rebellion organiser Anneka Sutcliffe stated in an online rundown.

“In the following few days we’ll be taking our action to other key institutions of power to really demonstrate the harm that our government are doing.”

