Extinction Rebellion protestors dump shoes in Brisbane’s CBD

Extinction Rebellion protesters have staged a bizarre march against climate change by dumping a lot more than 700 hundred pairs of shoes in Brisbane’s CBD.

The protesters, dressed in outfits just like those worn in the hit series the Handmaid’s Tale, lined the shoes in a circle in front of City Hall at King George Square on Saturday morning.

The small group were seen circling round the shoes and holding their arms in the air as they needed the government to be controlled by expert advice on climate change.

Despite bearing an important resemblance to outfits worn on the hit Television show, spokeswoman Kate Miller told the Courier Mail their robes had no association.

She said there have been the outfits worn by way of a branch of Extinction Rebellion known as the Red Rebels.

The protest drew a crowd of around 50 people.

Another protester, Kate O’Brien, said the countless pairs of shoes were laid out to represent ‘the vast number of children that will face the disastrous outcomes of an inhospitable planet.’

‘(Extinction Rebellion) believes that society has a moral obligation to keep up the planet as a livable home to pass onto our children.’

Many of the shoes had handwritten letters placed to them addressed by parents to their young ones explaining why they had to do this.

‘I wish I possibly could undo the damage that’s done but all I could do is work to be part of the perfect solution is,’ one mother wrote to her children.

‘Grow strong, we’re going to change the world and it’s really going to just take some work.’

A speaker at the protest said it absolutely was her ‘duty as a mother’ to campaign for climate action.

‘We can work now to prevent levels of warming that may save lives,’ the speaker said.