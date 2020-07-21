Extinction Rebellion protesters cause a huge traffic jam as they take over a Brisbane road 

Extinction Rebellion climate change protesters have blocked one of Brisbane’s busiest roads, sparking peak hour chaos.

A small army of activists stopped traffic at a major intersection on Sandgate Road in inner-city Albion in what they described as a ‘seven minute swarm’ on Tuesday morning.

Traffic came to a standstill, blocked by protesters holding large banners as they demanded action on climate change.

They claimed that the climate crisis would kill more people than the coronavirus, just hours before Victoria announced another three elderly women had lost their lives to the disease.

Protesters stood in a line to block one of Brisbane’s busiest roads on Tuesday morning (pictured)

‘There is no normal to go back to, climate collapse is imminent on our current path,’ Extinction Rebellion Brisbane captioned the live streamed footage on Facebook.

‘We need to flatten the curve that will lead to many more deaths than COVID-19.

‘A binding Citizens Assembly on getting to net zero emissions by 2025 will take the power out of the hands of corrupt politicians and let the people decide how stop this mess.’

Some protesters wore face masks to protest themselves as the ongoing pandemic continues.

Motorists and truck drivers frustrated by the delays beeped their horns as the traffic jam grew by several hundred metres.

Traffic came to a standstill as protesters made their climate change message loud and clear (pictured on Tuesday)

One protester described the traffic disruptions as a ‘small inconvenience and price to pay’ for the mass extinction and complete climate collapse that could occur in the next few years unless changes are made.

‘We can see how quickly people and the government can respond to a crisis such as COVID-19 … we know that it is possible to draw down our carbon emissions and get to net-zero in our carbon emissions,’ the woman explained in the footage.

She added the pandemic has demonstrated how quickly the government and Australians can respond in times of crisis.

One protester (pictured) described the major traffic disruptions as a ‘small inconvenience’

‘There’s been complete inaction on the climate crisis,’ the protester said.

‘We know that it is possible to draw down our carbon emissions and get to net zero in the nest five years.

‘It is a lack of political will and action that is preventing this from being achieved.’

The livestream was briefly interrupted by an angry passer-by, who told off the protesters for blocking the road.

‘Let them (the traffic) through,’ the man told the group as he crossed the road.

Queensland Police said no arrests were made at the protest.