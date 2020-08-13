‘Extinct’ large blue butterfly successfully reintroduced to UK

Around 750 large blue butterflies, identifiable by the unique row of black areas on its upper forewing, emerged this summertime in Rodborough Common in Gloucestershire, southwest England, after professionals launched 1,100 larvae to the website in 2015.

The internationally threatened animals, which have a wingspan of more than 2 inches, were stated extinct in Britain in 1979 and had not been seen in Rodborough for 150 years.

Experts from the National Trust, Butterfly Conservation, the Limestone’s Living Legacies Back from the Brink job, Natural England, Royal Entomological Society and the Minchinhampton and Rodborough Committees of Commoners invested 5 years preparing the location for the butterflies.

Key to the job’s success was to manage the location’s red ant populations– “myrmica sabuleti”– which are important to the large blue butterfly’s life process.

David Simcox, research study ecologist, stated: “In the summer when the ants are out foraging, nature performs a very neat trick — the ants are deceived into thinking that the parasitic larva of the large blue is one of their own and carry it to their nest.” “It’s at this point that the caterpillar turns from herbivore to carnivore, feeding on ant grubs throughout the autumn and spring until it is ready to pupate and emerge the following summer,” he described in a declaration. Experts limited livestock grazing and managed the location’s scrub cover to help the location’s ant population, and motivated the development of wild thyme and …

Read The Full Article