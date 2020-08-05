External Hard Drive1TB 2TB, Hard Drive Portable Slim External Hard Dive Data Storage Compatible with PC, Desktop, Laptop, Mac (2TB, Blue)



Price: $59.99

(as of Aug 05,2020 00:48:29 UTC – Details)





【External Hard Drive】External hard drive 1tb/2tb with 200MB/S(max speed). Compatible with 99% of PC systems, including Apple MAC, WIN7/8/8.1/10, Android and more!

【Slim and Compact】Small and slim, this external hard drive with special design makes it easy to carry. External hard drive is ultra slim and extra light, portable enough to carry in bags or pockets.

【External Hard Drive 3.0】USB 3.0 design makes it have fast transmission speed, and compatible with USB 2.0. 5 times as fast as usual hard drives when reading and more than 1 time faster when writing, greatly improve your work efficiency.

【Plug and Play】No more software, just simply plug and play. The portable hard drive is ready to use immediately. Simply attach the USB cable to your computer and you’re ready to start sending files.

【After-Sales Service 】Every purchaser of this external hard drive, we promise to provide a 365-day service or return/replacement service. If you have any problem, please feel free to contact us. We will do our best to provide you with a satisfactory solution.