External Hard Drive, Ultra Slim Hard Drive USB 3.0Portable Hard Drive External Storage for PC, Laptop, Xbox one, Mac (2TB, Red)



Price: $55.99

(as of Jul 26,2020 18:56:28 UTC – Details)



“External Hard Drive, Improve Your Quality of Life..

Make sure every thing you create while on your own life journey, such as photos, videos and so on – doesn’t get lost.

You can go wherever you want to go, you can store e all the interesting things you see and hear on this external hard drive.

Main Technical Specifications:

✔Product Category: External Hard Drive

✔Optional Color: Silver, Red, Black, Blue, Rose Gold

✔Pattern: Slim and Compact

✔Capacity:1TB 2TB

✔Net Weight: 37g

✔Interface: USB 3.0

✔Compatible Machine: Computers, Laptops, Mac

✔Quality Warranty: 2Year

Package Includes:

1x Aluminum Alloy External Hard Drive

1x USB Cable

”

【Super Fast Type-C/USB3.0 External Hard Drive】Applying Type-C and USB3.0 ports, this Hard Drive External really stands out from its kind. Both sides of the Type-C end are insertable to guarantee a longer life. Also with super high transmission speed up to 100MB/S, 5 times as fast as usual portable hard drive external when reading and more than 1 time faster when writing, sure to boost your work efficiency largely!

【Ultra Slim & High Capacity】This external hard drive is ultra slim and extra light, portable enough to carry in bags or pockets. Plus the large capability of 1TB or 2TB and the energy-saving feature, it’s really your perfect movable database. High-resolution photos, 3D video, lossless music and more, backing up massive amounts of data becomes a breeze!

【Shockproof & Anti-drop 】The quality aluminum alloy shell offers great heat dissipation for durability and safety. Also add matte texture to bring you comfort touch while preventing fingerprint. Inside with no mechanical parts and outside with rounded edges, this portable external hard drive is shockproof and anti-drop, a trustable guard for your valued data!

【Smart Design & Super Strong Compatibility】An blue light will be up as indicator when plugged, also smart enough for auto sleep with no operation for 10min, able to prevent body heat and increase data security. Besides, this external hard drive is readily compatible with Microsoft Windows 10/ Windows 8.1/ Windows 8/ Windows 7/ Apple MAC/Android and more!

Service & Warranty】Every purchaser of this portable hard drive external, we promise to provide a 365-day warranty or return/replacement service. If you have any problem, please feel free to contact us.