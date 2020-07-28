External Hard Drive, Portable Hard Drive Slim External Hard Drive Portable HDD Data Storage Compatible with PC, Laptop and Mac (2TB, Black)



DOJGT Portable Type-C External Hard Drive To Surprise You

Product Description:

1.Upgraded Type-C/USB3.1 HDD with super fast speed(200MB/S) and low consumption.

2.Upgraded external hard drive ensures more durability.

3.Advanced Type-C port allows blind insertion on both sides.

4.Ultra slim pocket-sized body for easy transport.

5.Large capability to back up massive amounts of data with ease. 6.Improved metal shell with matte surface for unique touch and comfy hand feel.

7.Auto sleep function to prevent body heat and cut consumption.

8.More safety and more durability, a trustable guard for your important data.

9.With strong compatibility to work with 99% of PC systems like Apple MAC, WIN7/8/8.1/10, Android and more.

FEATURES

▲-Type: External Hard Drive

▲-Material: Aluminum Alloy, Matte, Chip

▲-Ports: Type-C/USB3.1

▲-Max Speed: 200MB/S

▲-Capability Available: 1TB 2TB

▲-Drive Specification: 10×3.2×0.9cm/3.9×1.26×0.35in

▲-Drive Weight: 37g/1.3oz

▲-Colors Available: Black, Red, Blue, Silver, Rose Gold

What’s Included:

1x Aluminum Alloy External Hard Drive

1x USB Cable

Tips: Please do not save all important files on one place. The correct way is to copy three important documents and save them in different places.

【Portable HDD With Slim Body】It is a portable external hard drive with ultra slim body, easy to lie in your palm or slip into pocket for sharing high-resolution photos, 3D video, lossless music and more anywhere and anytime.

【Reliable Aluminum Alloy HDD】The portable external hard drive surface brings comfort touch without fingerprint. For better resistance against shock and drop, no mechanical parts are set inside and all edges are rounded outside, so reliable for your valued data!

【Type-C HDD For Durability And Speed】This Type-C/USB3.1 external hard drive brings a new level for external storage! The advanced Type-C end allows blind insertion on both sides, sure to prolong service life. The transmission speed has been accelerated to 200MB/S, reading 5 times as fast as usual hard drives while writing 2 times as fast, ensuring you speedy and stable use!

【External Hard Drive Compatible】This external hard drive is smart enough to light up as indication when inserted, even to sleep automatically when not operated for 10min, bringing less body heat and more data security. Its strong compatibility makes it workable with 99% of PC systems, including Apple MAC, WIN7/8/8.1/10, Android and more!

【After-Sales Service】For every buyer supporting this portable external hard drive, we promise to offer a 12-month warranty service. If you have Any problem, please feel free to contact us for quick solution. We have been ready to provide you premium products as well as quality services!