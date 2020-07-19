External Hard Drive 1TB 2TB Portable Hard Drive External – USB 3.1 Portable HDD Storage Compatible for Mac,PC,Desktop,Laptop (2TB,Gold)



Price: $63.99 - $49.99

(as of Jul 19,2020 20:08:02 UTC – Details)





【Superior Compatibility】Its strong compatibility makes it workable with 99% of PC systems,including Microsoft Windows 10/ Windows 8.1/ Windows 8/ Windows 7/ Apple MAC/Android and more!

【Fast Speed External Hard Drive】With super high transmission speed, 5 times as fast as usual portable hard drive external when reading and more than 1 time faster when writing, sure to boost your work efficiency largely!

【Large Capability 】The large capability of 1TB or 2TB and the energy-saving feature, it’s really your perfect movable database.Sharing high-resolution photos,3D video,lossless music and more anywhere and anytime.

【Mini Portable Hard Drive】It is a portable external hard drive with ultra slim body,easy to lie in your palm or slip into pocket.

【What You Get】1 x portable external hard drive, 1 x USB 3.1 cable, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty.