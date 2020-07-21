EXQ Home Cooling Weighted Blanket Cover 48×72-Twin Size Premium Soft Duvet Cover for Weighted Blanket with Zipper,Machine Washable Duvet Cover for Hot Sleeper in Summer(Grey,Duvet Cover Only)



Price: $24.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 17:54:35 UTC – Details)

EXQ Home, a fashion home textile brand with the most professional designers and operation team, is committed to offering American families the simple and friendly textile products. Whether you are sleeping or experiencing setbacks in your life, EXQ Home can “warm your dream”.This is our slogan.

Decorate and enhance any bedroom or guest room with this beautiful weighted blanket cover.The solid colors will look beautiful with any color scheme or aesthetic.

Imported

High Quality Two-Sided Design：EXQ Home’s cooling weighted blanket cover adopt doubleside design ,top fabric is made of knitted fabric which is cool to touch,comfortable, breathable ultra soft and skin-friendly,100% microfiber polyester peachy on the bottom is moisture wicking,soft ，skin-friendly and Perfect for Hot Sleeper Or Using in Warm Days.

Zipper Design：Zipper closure makes the machine washable duvet cover easy to remove and replace for spot cleaning.The duvet cover is equiped with strings inside to tie with loops on weighted blankets to keep it in place that avoid any shifting.

Perfect Match：Weighted blanket is inconvenient to clean,so the duvet cover can protect your weighted blanket to extend its life and change the look of your plain blanket to match your decor. In addition,the cooling feel to touch offers unrivaled comfort, let hot sleepers enjoy soothing night’s sleep in summer.

Machine Washable & Easy Care：Machine wash cold, gentle cycle, tumble dry on low heat , do not iron . do not dry clean. use only non-chlorine bleach.you will find that after washing for many times, it still feels cool and comfy.

What You Can Get：EXQ Home is always on the way for your comfort solution, we’re confident on the quality under our brand. If you need any assistance or have further questions, feel free to contact us please.