Explosion rips through grain silo at Port of Tilbury

Firefighters were today battling a ‘major incident’ at Tilbury Grain Terminal following a massive explosion in a grain silo.

Dramatic photographs showed the blast had blown off the roof, with nearby residents hearing a ‘huge bang’ shortly before 10am that was so loud that it rattled the windows of nearby domiciles.

Geoff Stringfellow, who lives nearby, told local website Thurrock Nub News: ‘I was indoors and heard a massive bang. It was so loud most of the windows shook and rattled.’

Other locals reported hearing ‘a lot of sirens’ and seeing helicopters flying overhead, while still another said the explosion was ‘very loud’ and a third added that it ‘shook my whole house’.

An Essex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews were called to the scene at 9.55am today, with two teams attending from Grays, one from Orsett and one from Corringham.

A Port of Tilbury spokesman said: ‘We make sure there has been a significant incident at the grain terminal within the Port of Tilbury. There have now been no injuries reported and the emergency services come in attendance.’

