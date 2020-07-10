Explosion reported in west Tehran, denied by official – Panorama

An explosion was heard in western Tehran on Friday, state broadcaster IRIB said, citing online reports that a senior official in that the main city denied.

IRIB said power was cut in the area of the city suburbs where the blast occurred. It provided no longer information about the explanation for the blast or possible casualties, based on Reuters.

The governor of Qod city, Leila Vaseghi, was quoted by the semi-official Fars News agency as saying no explosion had occurred, but that there was an electric outage that lasted about five minutes.

It was not instantly clear if the reported incident had taken place in Qod or in an alternative area of Western Tehran, and residents contacted by Reuters in other areas of the town said that they had heard no explosion.

There have been multiple explosions around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities in the past week.