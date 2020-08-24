Explosion on Syria gas pipeline a ‘terrorist’ attack: minister By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters A firemen sprays water on the fire that arised from an explosion on the Arab Gas Pipeline in between the towns of Ad Dumayr and Adra, northwest of the capital of Damascus



CAIRO (Reuters) – An explosion on the Arab Gas Pipeline that triggered a power blackout in Syria on Monday was the outcome of a “terrorist” attack, state media pointed out the energy minister as stating.

Ikhbariya TELEVISION channel revealed video of a big fire after the explosion, which authorities stated took place in between the towns of Ad Dumayr and Adra, northwest of the capital ofDamascus The channel later on stated the fire had actually been snuffed out.

“Assessments show that the explosion … was the result of a terrorist attack,” state news firm SANA priced quote Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ali Ghanem as stating. He did not offer more information.

The electrical energy minister earlier stated that power was slowly being brought back to the nation’s provinces. A local in Damascus stated power had actually returned in the capital.

In 2013, much of Syria was struck by a power cut after rebel shelling hit a gas pipeline throughout the nation’s civil war.

The Arab Gas Pipeline system extends from Egypt into Jordan andSyria