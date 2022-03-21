Within the framework of the criminal case initiated under Article 279, Part 2, Clause 3 of the RA Criminal Code, other investigative-judicial actions are being carried out in the Erebuni և Nubarashen Administrative Districts Investigation Division of the RA Investigation Committee’s Yerevan Investigation Department, from Arin Berd 4th Alley to find out the circumstances of the explosion in one of them.

In connection with the incident in 2022. On March 21, at 08:50 am, a citizen called and informed that an explosion had been heard in one of the houses on the 4th alley of Arin Berd in Yerevan at around 8:20 am, and then the building had collapsed.

As a result of the measures taken, it was found out that an explosion had taken place as a result of a gas leak, the mentioned house had collapsed, as a result of which an 18-year-old young man living in the same house died.

The latter was recognized as a victim, necessary examinations were appointed.

The investigation is underway.



