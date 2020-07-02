Explosion in north Tehran with thick smoke – Middle East Monitor

An explosion has had place in north Tehran, Iran’s ISNA news agency reported on Tuesday, without citing the reason behind the blast or any extra information.

Video posted on the web by the agency showed thick black smoke rising into the evening sky.

Jalal Maleki, the Tehran Fire Department spokesman, told the Tasnim news agency that the fire had broken out in a medical clinic in north Tehran and firefighters have now been sent to the scene.

The head of the Tehran Emergency Center, Peyman Saberian, told the Fars news agency that three people have been injured in the fire.

An explosion took place near to a painful and sensitive military site near Tehran last week which a defence ministry spokesman told state TV was caused by a tank leak at a gas storage facility.