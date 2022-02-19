According to SHAMSHYAN.com, yesterday, on February 18, an emergency occurred in Aragatsotn region.

At around 4:40 pm, the Aragats Police Department received a call from the Tsaghkahovit Medical Center that an ambulance had taken 6 citizens from the village of Hnaberd to the Aparan Medical Center with burns of various degrees.

As photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan reports, the head of the Aragatsotn regional police department Tigran Karapetyan, the operative group of the Aragats police department headed by the head of the department Armen Harutyunyan, the deputy head of the department Mkhitar Martirosyan and the deputy head of the department Razmik Makhmudov left for the hospital.

The police found out that on the same day, at around 3:30 pm, 61-year-old Armenak Yegoryan, a resident of 24 houses on 43 Hnaberd village, threw a half-empty plastic bottle of gasoline into the stove to burn it, which resulted in an explosion The property of the house was damaged, and A. from the fire. Yegoryan, his wife, 58-year-old Vardush Yegoryan, son-in-law, 34-year-old Armen Ohanjanyan, a resident of Ararat region, daughter, 32-year-old Tamara Yegoryan, grandchildren, 6-year-old Mane O, 7-year-old Szak O 7-year-old Kamo E received 2nd և 3rd degree burns on his upper face and limbs;

Materials are being prepared by Davit Baghdasaryan, senior investigator of the Aragats police department, and forensic medical examinations have been appointed.

The photojournalist reports that due to the operative, correct and compassionate work of the doctors of “Tsaghkahovit” and “Aparan” medical centers, the lives of the injured are not endangered, they just have to stay under the control of the doctors for a few days.