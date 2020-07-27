Explosion hits southern Baghdad weapons depot, blamed on heat, poor storage – Armenian News

A weapons depot coming from Iraq’s federal police blew up on Sunday in Baghdad’s southern residential areas since of high summer season temperature levels and poor storage, Reuters reports, mentioning the armed force.

Multiple surges might be heard in Baghdad on Sunday night. Security sources stated the depot, which becomes part of a military base utilized by both the cops and paramilitary forces, was one that had actually ignited in August in 2015.

That fire likewise triggered surges heard throughout Baghdad, eliminating someone and hurting 29 others. There were no casualties reported right away on Sunday.