Today, on March 21, a big collapse took place in Yerevan. At around 07:45, the 9-11 Crisis Management Center of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received an alarm that an explosion had taken place in the house 140/1, 4th alley, Arin Berd Street, after which it collapsed.

Shamshyan.com reports that 2 fire brigades from the 3rd fire-rescue detachment of the Emergency Situations Ministry arrived operatively. Special rescue works arrived from the 18th rescue detachment of the implementation center;

The photojournalist reports that the house has completely collapsed, արդյունքում the body of a young boy was found as a result of search operations by rescuers. The operative group of the Erebuni police department headed by the head of the department Armen Gasparyan arrived at the scene.

It is found out what caused the explosion. The police and the investigation department find out the identity of the owner of the deceased և house. Several citizens gathered at the scene, who refused to speak in front of the camera, said that the house where the explosion-collapse took place was not gasified, “the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder”.