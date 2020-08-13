Exploited By Team Trump?! Kanye West Telling Friends He & Jared Kushner Speak ‘Almost Daily’!

Donald Trump may declare he’s not egging Kanye West on to hinder Joe Biden‘s governmental project, however it appears somebody near to POOTUS is doing simply that: Jared Kushner!

According to reports, the hubby of Ivanka Trump and White House senior consultant has actually been consulting with the All Day rap artist frequently given that his July 4 tweet stating he was running for president.

Now, we currently understood from a New York Times report earlier Wednesday that Kush and Ivanka met Yeezy last weekend inColorado But it appears their bond is more powerful than the Times press reporters recognized: a source near to the scenario exposed to Forbes later that the Grammy– winner has actually been telling partners he and Kushner speak “almost daily.”

Whoa! Is this how Kanye wound up with Republican operatives dealing with his project?? What do Kushner and Kanye discuss, you ask? According to a source, Ye informed his confidants:

“Jared’s scared and doesn’t want me to run because he knows that I can win.”

Why would Jared be frightened? Kanye can’t even come close to winning. A Politico survey Wednesday put his numbers at simply 2% amongst Black citizens. Even he confesses he’s not a lot running for president as “walking” for president. He hasn’t …