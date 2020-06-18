Explainer: what is Daca and who are the Dreamers? | US news

The supreme court has blocked Donald Trump’s bid to finish the alleged Daca program that allowed more than 650,000 undocumented immigrants, who were delivered to the US unlawfully as children, to reside and work in the US without fear of deportation.

The Trump administration announced in September 2017 that it planned to scrap the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (Daca) program produced by the Obama administration to provide temporary, renewable protection to these teenagers nicknamed Dreamers.

Trump’s decision straight away threw Dreamers into turmoil and fear, while also triggering a legal battle that finished up in the supreme court last year and led to this June 2020 decision. The program has been doing limbo since the 2017 announcement.

Here’s what you need to know.

What is Daca?

Daca (pronounced dah-kuh) is an authorities program created in 2012 under Barack Obama. It allowed people brought to the US unlawfully as young ones the temporary right legally to live, study and work in America, instead of residing in the legal shadows, fearing deportation. Those applying were vetted, and then action to deport them is deferred for just two years, with a chance to renew on a rolling basis, and they become entitled to basics such as a driving license, college enrollment or a work permit. The program is not designed as a path to permanent residency or citizenship.

Who are the Dreamers?

Those protected under Daca are known as “Dreamers” – by the time Trump announced his decision to rescind the program, many thousands had been granted approval. To apply, they need to have been younger than 31 on 15 June 2012, when the program began, have arrived before the age of 16 and been “undocumented”, ie lacking legal immigration status. Most Dreamers are from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.









Immigration advocates gather outside the supreme court carrying out a ruling blocking Donald Trump’s bid to finish the Daca program on Thursday. Photograph: Michael Reynolds/EPA



Why are they called Dreamers?

Daca was a compromise devised by the Obama administration after Congress didn’t pass the Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors (Dream) Act, which will have offered the potential for permanent legal residency. The bipartisan act was introduced in 2001 and has repeatedly didn’t pass.

What did Trump announce in 2017?

During the 2016 election, Trump promised to rip up Daca straight away and also make the deportation of the US’s estimated 11 million undocumented persons a premier priority, within his hardline platform on both legal and illegal immigration.

In September 2017, the government said it would phase out Daca, but gave Congress half a year to come up with a legislative solution, which it failed to do. Because Obama created the Daca program as an executive policy decision, Trump had the capacity to simply reverse the policy.

What’s been happening to the Dreamers?

After the 2017 announcement the program was eliminated. People who did not have the protection were given several days to apply because of it and there is a deadline for people to renew existing protections. Separately, some states and colleges stepped in with some support. People who didn’t apply or renew became vulnerable to deportation, with the added risk that they were now easier for the authorities to track down. It’s perhaps not known who may have suffered this fate.

What happens now?

The case before the supreme court hinged on whether the Trump administration followed proper procedure – not whether it may legally end Daca. The court agreed Trump has the capacity to end the program.

That leaves open the possibility that Trump might have another go at scrapping it, though it would be difficult to do before the November election – and largely unpopular with voters. So Daca survives, albeit still in limbo for now. Will it start back up again, allowing new applications?

If the program had been killed off, Dreamers faced the immediate risk of deportation to the countries where these were born but many don’t have any familiarity with.

Joe Biden has pledged to make Daca permanent via legislation if he becomes president.