Experts warn of ‘tremendous deaths’ as COVID surges in 31 states and rise for FOURTH consecutive day

A leading expert on the defense mechanisms has warned of ‘tremendous deaths’ from COVID-19 throughout the United States unless lockdowns are reimposed in states currently seeing a surge in cases.

More than 70,000 Americans tested positive for the herpes virus on Friday – the fourth consecutive day that the number of confirmed cases broke a brand new record.

On Saturday, five states and territories set an archive for coronavirus-related hospitalizations: Puerto Rico, North Carolina, Alaska, Florida and California.

A doctor is pictured in Houston, Texas, informing family relations of someone who died. Texas is probably the states to really have a soaring toll from the coronavirus

The number of new infections broke still another record on Friday – the fourth consecutive rise

Medics decide to try unsuccessfully to save lots of the life of a COVID-19 patient in Houston, Texas

California is averaging 91 reported deaths per day while Texas is close behind with 66.

Florida, Arizona, Illinois, New Jersey and South Carolina also saw sizable rises.

And 33 states have this week seen their number of cases rise, Axios reported.

The U.S. is the world’s hardest-hit country

Dr Robert Lahita, clinical professor of medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, urged states with increasing caseloads to rethink their reopening.

He told CBS on Friday that there will be ‘tremendous deaths’ in those areas and said it was a ‘very good idea’ to imposed new lockdowns.

He said: ‘I’m hoping that the governors use some common sense and close-up again.

‘It comes close to irresponsible, reopening, until we have absolute proof that the disease is under control.’

He said that he fears doctors and experts have been ‘pushed to the side’ and re-openings have grown to be an ‘economic issue’.

‘I realize that some of these meetings at the governors’ mansions have included eight businesspeople versus one epidemiologist or one physician,’ that he said.

‘Prioritization for a lot of the governors are to have the economy rolling again.’

Donald Trump has emphasized the requirement to re-open the economy, ahead of the November election.

Yet even he previously to accept the fact of the herpes virus on Saturday, and wear a nose and mouth mask during a stop by at the Walter Reed clinic.

It was initially he’d been seen in public wearing a mask.

Donald Trump on Saturday wore a mask in public for the first time, at the Walter Reed hospital

Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, reopened on Saturday to welcome guests

Wearing face masks, guest could once again enjoy rides such as Thunder Mountain

Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopened on Saturday, despite a surge in the amount of Floridians testing positive for the coronavirus.

The state set an archive of not quite 500 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 this week.

The latest data ensures that, with more than 3.2 million cumulative cases in the United States, more folks are infected than the citizenry of 21 states, Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico, according to data from the usa Census Bureau.

More people in the U.S. will have COVID-19 than live in Chicago, the country’s third-largest city.

Texas, Arizona and South Carolina are now buffeted by the pandemic.

The three states have all seen their death tolls rise by more than 100 per cent in the past a month, according to an analysis of state and county health data by The Washington Post on Friday.

Four more states – Mississippi, Tennessee, California and Louisiana – have seen at the least a 10 per cent jump in that point span.

Texas set four records on Saturday: new single-day cases, seven-day average of cases, seven-day average of deaths and hospitalizations.

The Corpus Christi fire department conducts COVID-19 test for first responders Wednesday

Gravediggers hard at the office in Avondale, Arizona, on Wednesday, as COVID-19 ravages the state

Motorists prearranged to be tested for COVID-19 in a parking lot at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles

Houston area hospitals are reaching capacity, with some patients being treated in ICU wards.

In Arizona, Phoenix is bringing in refrigerated morgue trucks as the present facilities overflow.

After mid-April, the daily death toll declined as shutdown orders took effect around the world and the herpes virus curve begun to flatten.

The low point came July 5, with 217 recorded coronavirus deaths – the lowest toll since March 24.

Since then, amid record-breaking case numbers in a few states, the death count has begun to rise, surpassing 800 deaths each of yesteryear four days to Friday.

Nicholas Reich, a University of Massachusetts biostatistician who aggregates more than 30 epidemiological models to create a forecast of the coming weeks of the pandemic, on Wednesday predicted that by August 1, the country would see its death toll rise to 147,466.

That would mark an increase of about 16,000 over two and a half weeks.

‘The model’s best guess is that individuals will see a slow and steady increase in new #COVID19 deaths in the usa over the next four weeks, between 3,800 and 5,000 each week.

‘This captures declines in some states, and increases in others,’ Reich wrote on Twitter.

A woman in Arizona has her temperature checked on Friday before a COVID test