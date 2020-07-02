Experts Say BLM Co-Founder Violated IRS Law During Recent Appearance On CNN

One of the founders of the Black Lives Matter Global Network recently weighed in on the 2020 election all through an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN, within an apparent violation of Internal Revenue Service laws prohibiting 501(c)(3) businesses from participating in campaign activity.

Patrisse Cullors, in her official capacity as a co-founder of the BLM Global Network, told CNN that “our goal is to get Trump out.”

During the interview, Cullors declared, “Trump not only needs to not be in office in November but he should resign now. Trump needs to be out of office. He is not fit for office.” You can watch the video below.

President “Trump not only needs to not be in office in November but he should resign now,” says co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Patrisse Cullors. “Trump needs to be out of office. He is not fit for office.” pic.twitter.com/T6mLZ11cEv — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) June 19, 2020

The IRS explicitly outlines that the 501(c)(3) organization “may not participate in any campaign activity for or against political candidates.”

The prohibition includes “public statements of position (verbal or written) made on behalf of the organization in favor of or in opposition to any candidate for public office.” Organizations that violate this policy may lose their tax-exempt status in accordance with IRS instructions.

According to an item in The Federalist, “the donation page for BLM is linked with ActBlue Charities, the 501(c)(3) wing of the Democratic political action committee ActBlue. The BLM Global Network isn’t individually registered as a 501(c)(3), but rather operates by way of a fiscal sponsorship agreement with the nonprofit organization Thousand Currents.

Fiscal sponsorships allow the sponsoring organization to just accept and direct donations for the sponsored group. But an organization sponsored by a 501(c)(3) is still necessary to comply with the regulations governing nonprofits, and is still prohibited from making partisan political statements.”

Cleta Mitchell, a specialist on campaign finance regulation and tax laws governing charitable businesses such as BLM, told The Federalist that partisan political activity by tax-exempt 501(c)(3) groups is “completely prohibited” by federal tax law. BLM “must comply with all the rules that govern 501(c)(3) organizations,” Mitchell said.

Thousand Currents, the nonprofit that fiscally sponsors Black Lives Matter, was also recently exposed for having a convicted terrorist on its board of directors. According to a recently available article in Washington Examiner, “Susan Rosenberg, a member of the board of directors for the left-wing Thousand Currents group, which handles the intake of donations made to Black Lives Matter, is a convicted terrorist who, among other things, was suspected of helping Shakur escape from prison.”

The article continues:

“Rosenberg, who was simply listed because the vice chairwoman of the board of directors for Thousand Currents until the webpage was pulled down this week, as first reported by the Capital Research Center, had been an associate of the radical leftist revolutionary militant group called the May 19th Communist Organization, associated with the Weather Underground terrorist group along with other radicals. She was convicted on weapons and explosives charges and sentenced to 58 years in prison, serving 16 years before being pardoned by President Bill Clinton in January 2001.”

This piece was published by PoliZette Staff on June 29, 2020.

