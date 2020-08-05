Experts Predicted COVID-19 Would Come in Waves. Now They Say It’s a ‘Forest Fire’

US experts scrambled in the spring to predict what the future of the pandemic might look like. Many predicted that the coronavirus – like the seasonal flu – would retreat in the summer before roaring back in a second, more severe wave come fall.

But epidemiologists are now eschewing that idea.

“There’s no evidence there’s going to be a decrease in cases, a trough,” epidemiologist Michael Osterholm told Business Insider. “It’s just going to keep burning hot, kind of like a forest fire looking for human wood to burn.”

Osterholm helped write an April report that outlined what a second wave in the fall might look like. At the time, he pegged it as the likeliest of three possible scenarios.

“But now we see there are no waves,” he said.

Instead, according to World Health Organisation spokesperson Margaret Harris, the pandemic is probably “going to be one big wave.”

‘Peaks and valleys in different locations at different times’

Osterholm works as director of the Centre for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) in Minnesota. The second-wave scenario the group described in April was in part based on the trajectories of the 1918 Spanish influenza and 2009 H1N1 flu pandemics.

A graphic showing the CIDRAP group’s three scenarios for future coronavirus waves. (Ruobing Su/Business Insider)

Another…