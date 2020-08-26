Experts Predict What Flu Season Will Be Like During The COVID-19 Pandemic

As if we didn’t have sufficient public health issues today, cold and flu season is turning up.

We usually consider flu season as a typical part of life– however there’s absolutely nothing regular about what’s occurring this year. The coronavirus pandemic isn’t disappearing in the next couple of months, which indicates we’ll be handling COVID-19 together with the other infections and germs that appear in the chillier months.

So what occurs when we need to handle both at the exact same time? What can we do to prepare? Below, we spoke with experts about what they think we’ll see when flu season strikes the U.S. this fall and winter season.

Let’s start with the bright side: Flu rates total might decrease

Those important health steps we’re requiring to avoid COVID-19? Yeah, they actually do work– even beyond the coronavirus.

“Data from countries which would normally experience the flu season earlier (countries in the southern hemisphere) are seeing record low rates of the flu,” Kavita Patel, HuffPost’s medical factor and a practicing internal medication doctor in Washington, D.C., composed in an e-mail. “More people are staying home, washing their hands and wearing masks. So it is possible we will see similarly low rates if we continue those important precautions.”

Some age might be more at threat for the flu since there might be lower rates of vaccination