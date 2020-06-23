Experts fear ‘real risk’ of second wave as UK lockdown eases

It was the moment Britain had been awaiting almost as eagerly as a Prime Minister whose fledgling premiership has been infected with a pandemic that nearly cost him his life.

After 3 months in lockdown, we were finally released from what Boris Johnson described as “our long national hibernation”.

Yet as we were encouraged to ditch coronavirus-induced dormancy, Tuesday’s cumbersome new set of dos and don’ts only served to include a touch of the crazies to the UK’s supposed “new normal”.

While some of the announcements were pretty straightforward, others prompted more questions than they answered.

