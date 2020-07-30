Expert: What to do if you spot a shark while swimming

“They’d rather scavenge something dead than go after something live that can hurt them,” she continued. “So the best thing to do if you see a shark is just to relax, be mellow, don’t splash around, don’t start screaming, don’t act like bait because they’re not out to eat you.”

Daly-Engel used the suggestions 3 days after a 63- year-old female was eliminated in a shark attack while swimming with her child, according to authorities. Julie Dimperio Holowach, a previous New York City style executive, was the very first verified human victim of a fatal shark attack in state history.

Maine Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher explained Monday’s attack as “highly unusual.” He stated there had actually formerly just been one tape-recorded unprovoked shark attack in Maine and it was 10 years earlier. He motivated beachgoers to be watchful as a outcome of Monday’s attack.

LADY KILLED IN APPARENT SHARK ATTACK OFF MAINE, AUTHORITIES SAY

On Thursday Daly-Engel stated that shark attacks in basic are “incredibly rare” and “shark deaths” are rarer.

“There are only about four on average fatalities throughout the entire world in an average year and fewer than five percent of all shark attacks are actually fatal so don’t let sharks keep you from getting in the water,” she continued.

“You’re not very likely to be attacked. In fact, if you see a shark it means that the environment that you’re in is healthy.”

The New York Post reported on Thursday that a university student recorded a enormous, near 400- pound shark off the coast of Long Island Beach previously this month.

Host Ainsley Earhardt stated that there have actually been shark sightings in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Cape Cod, Mass., today.

“Sharks are actually crucial to our ocean ecosystem,” Daly-Engel stated.

“As predators, apex predators, they’re at the top of the food chain and it’s really their job to help weed out the sick and the unhealthy members of all the other levels of the food web so that they can be healthier and flourish.”

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She went on to state that “wherever there are predators taken out of the food web, the rest of the ocean really suffers, so fish, seals, all of the things that we really rely on as humans in our ocean.”

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.