Expert weighs in on Wasabi’s response to wallet security issues

Although the privacy-focused Bitcoin (BTC) wallet Wasabi Wallet just recently dismissed claims that its privacy functions might be jeopardized, a third-party expert disagrees.

In an August 19 article, Wasabi rival Samourai declared to have “discovered two potential privacy vulnerabilities in the Wasabi Wallet software.” Per the statement, the business likewise discovered various issues with the privacy of Wasabi Wallet’s CoinJoin Bitcoin mixer.

Mário Havel, co-founder of crypto-and-privacy non-profit Paralelni Polis, stated that Samourai’s claims appear trustworthy and can be confirmed in Wasabi’s code. He described:

“Disclosed vulnerabilities […] are not affecting the security of the wallet. [Instead they] affect only [the anonymity in] some CoinJoin scenarios in which the user is mixing more [unspent transaction outputs].”

Wasabi lead designer Adam Ficsor described that the concern raised by Samourai is the absence of randomness in unspent deal output, or UTXO, choice when carrying out CoinJoin blending. He declared that this does not effect privacy, considering that just the users themselves understand all the UTXOs in their wallet.

Havel explained that Wasabi users who utilize its CoinJoin function ought to constantly understand how to handle their UTXOs in a manner in which maintains privacy:

“Doing privacy correctly, especially with tools like coin control requires some learning and attention. In this case, the user has to be aware of possible attack scenarios and avoid them by managing UTXOs correctly.”

Wasabi’s Ficsor likewise stated that Samourai has “claimed to ‘deanonymize’ Wasabi numerous times in the past.” This declaration is in line with July 2019 reports in which Samourai initially raised issues over Wasabi’s CoinJoin execution. Ficsor stated that “the community knows their claims are inflated.” Mário Havel disagrees:

“There were many clashes in the past, more or less reasonable, but generally Samourai research does a good and interesting job for the privacy ecosystem of Bitcoin. Most of the claims against Wasabi are based around [the aforementioned problem, which is that] it requires some knowledge to use it properly privately.”

Havel does confess, nevertheless, that “Samourai and Wasabi are competition” which both capitalize on their users’ CoinJoin charges. Both business likewise take advantage of harming the track record of their competitors. He concluded: