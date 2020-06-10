Expert urges Armenian authorities to ‘quickly and effectively’ address Iran-related issue – Panorama

Panorama.am spoke with Vardan Voskanyan, an skilled on Iran and the top of the YSU Chair of Iranian Studies, in regards to the current rally in entrance of the Armenian Embassy in Iran, its attainable repercussions and Armenia’s future strikes.

Panorama.am: Mr. Voskanyan, how did Iranian media retailers react to the protest?

Vardan Voskanyan: Iranian media actively unfold the stories on the demonstration in entrance of the Armenian Embassy. It was additionally coated by the Iranian state TV, which comes to present that the protesters, in truth, expressed the views of Iranian authorities officers, though it’s not spoken out.

Panorama.am: Who have been among the many protesters? Were they representatives of NGOs or activists?

Vardan Voskanyan: Iranian media recognized round thirty protesters as college students. Protesters chanted no anti-Armenian slogans, nor did they burn an Armenian flag. The slogans have been anti-Israeli, partly anti-American and anti-British. They decried Armenia’s plan to open an embassy in Israel and handed over a letter to the Armenian Embassy, expressing concern over the deepening of its relations with Israel.

If deciphering these occasions, it turns into apparent that Iran, together with its official circles, are severely involved over the deepening of Armenian-Israeli relations, contemplating it as a sign of anti-Iranian actions in Armenia. I feel this concern have to be dispelled shortly and effectively. The drawback that has emerged have to be resolved in a short time; there isn’t a want to additional clarify the significance of Iran for Armenia’s political, financial and safety methods. Relations with our southern neighbor present a sure a part of our safety not solely in Armenia, but in addition in Artsakh. Therefore, these wrinkles ought to be smoothed out by means of diplomatic channels.

Panorama.am: Could Iran’s such a transfer be anticipated?

Vardan Voskanian: The Iranian response to the opening of an Armenian embassy in Israel was moderately powerful, as evidenced by some Iranian media stories a while in the past. Iranians assume and have issues that Israel is pursuing a coverage of blocking Iran. Armenia is subsequent in line inside this coverage.

Before taking such a step, Armenia had to work with all our companions in order that we’d not have such a response. Naturally, such reactions go away some damaging influence on Armenian-Iranian relations, which isn’t within the pursuits of both Armenia or Iran. It’s useful for some states with hostile relations with us, and the very fact is evidently utilized by these international locations – Azerbaijan and Turkey. We want to develop extra balanced approaches to this issue, as Armenia ought to by no means find yourself on the forefront of the Iran-Israel battle or change into a platform for such a battle.

We had a sure stage of relations with Israel, which is comprehensible and acceptable for Iran and our different companions. Let me remind you that Armenia has additionally established relations with Arab international locations, which, I don’t assume, are excited in regards to the deepening of Armenian-Israeli relations.

There can be an issue of communication right here. It ought to be made clear to our society what Armenia advantages from this partnership, what losses the nation could endure or what attainable challenges it might face.

Panorama.am: Can we conclude that the issue has stemmed from poor diplomatic work?

Vardan Voskanian: I simply current my views and don’t take into account it vital to consider anybody’s work, however on this case the outcomes of the work are apparent and they need to be corrected as quickly as attainable, as a result of we can’t have issues on our two open borders with Iran and Georgia. I reiterate that this drawback have to be resolved moderately shortly and successfully, in order that we don’t have such occasions fraught with bitter penalties sooner or later.

Panorama.am: Don’t you assume that Iran’s protest is an try to meddle in Armenia’s home affairs?

Vardan Voskanyan: In normal, any nation runs its personal coverage, considering its alternatives. If Armenia has the chance to resolve this issue by following the logic you talked about, it could accomplish that. I feel that in the mean time Armenia lacks such a chance. Many international locations on the planet don’t have this chance at this time; they typically keep away from having further issues with Iran. The world’s primary superpower additionally avoids confrontations with Iran. Therefore, any strategy, together with within the context of international coverage, ought to be primarily based on actual evaluation of 1’s personal capacities moderately than vanity. Otherwise, vanity can lead to unhealthy and hard-to-handle penalties.

Panorama.am: What steps ought to Armenia take below the present circumstances?

Vardan Voskanyan: The nation ought to address the issue by means of diplomatic and different channels as quickly as attainable and ultimately resolve the issue which we frequently come throughout in media, already on the stage of protest actions. This doesn’t lie within the pursuits of both the Republic of Armenia or the Islamic Republic of Iran, nor does it match into the logic of pleasant and heat relations which have existed between our two international locations typically for the reason that independence.