Expert slams ‘most anti-Armenian’ resolution passed by US House – Panorama

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee has adopted the “most anti-Armenian” resolution to the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, according to Armenian political analyst Suren Sargsyan.

The amendment, advanced by Congressional Turkey Caucus Co-Chairs Steve Chabot and Stephen Cohen, calls for a report on the status of internally displaced persons in Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, and Azerbaijan.

“The report should contain an assessment of the following:

(1) The number of the Ukrainian, Georgian, Moldovan and Azerbaijani citizens who have been forcibly displaced by foreign forces from those countries’ occupied territories since 1991.

(2) The number of the Ukrainian, Georgian, Moldovan and Azerbaijani citizens killed by foreign troops in the occupied regions since 1991,” Sargsyan said on Facebook.

“There has never been such an anti-Armenian resolution. If passed by the Senate, it will become a serious precedent and a big trouble, also significantly affecting the prospect of being incorporated into other, including international documents. The Azerbaijani lobby has spent a hefty amount of money,” Sargsyan stated.