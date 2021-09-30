Expert says the delta variant casts a ‘dark cloud over consumers’

Lynn Franco, The Conference Board Senior Director of Economic Indicators, joins Yahoo Finance to break down the latest data on consumer confidence.
Lynn Franco, The Conference Board Senior Director of Economic Indicators, joins Yahoo Finance to break down the latest data on consumer confidence.
Art Hogan, National Chief Market Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest market moves and outlook on the tech sector.
Investor Anthony Pompliano joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in Bitcoin regulation.
FinanceBuzz is conducting a study on the correlation between a movie's scariness and the film's budget and will pay someone $1300. to wear a...
Christine Brown, Robinhood Crypto COO, on how crypto wallets will help move the needle for the company.