Expert: Armenia should start sensibly interfering in Turkey’s domestic developments – Panorama

Taking into account the extraordinary impudence and intriguing actions of the Erdogan routine, Armenia should start sensibly interfering in Turkey’s domestic developments, Head of the Yerevan State University Chair of Iranian Studies Vardan Voskanyan stated in a Facebook post on Friday.

“In particular, it refers to the Kurdish and Alevi issues, but that interference should be deliberately planned, aimed at forming a circle of Armenia’s allies inside Turkey,” the professional composed.

“We should have the ability to make up for the restricted area and personnels of Armenia with intellectual supremacy and clear- cut actions based upon it in an effort to produce a vast array of allies of our nation and to cause a minimum of brand-new major difficulties for the opponents by themselves area,” he stated.