Experience tops youth – but just barely – as Stewart Hagestad advances at U.S. Amateur

BANDON, Ore.– Stewart Hagestad remains in the last year of his 20 s. He’s played in 20 USGA champions, half of them U.S. Amateurs, and gotten approved for each of the previous 3 U.S.Opens He won the U.S. Mid-Amateur in 2016, took low-amateur honors the list below spring at the Masters and has actually been on 2 winning Walker Cup groups.

Oh, and he had just shot 66 some 15 hours previously.

Most 18- year-olds playing in their very first U.S. Amateur would be naturally frightened drawing the embellished mid-amateur in match play.

“I don’t want this in any way to come off as arrogant, but if I at 18 years of age played a two-time Walker Cupper that had played in a few majors, I’d be terrified,” Hagestad stated. “I’d be 3 down on the first tee.”

And after one drive– a fast hook off the very first tee box Wednesday at Bandon Dunes– Argentina’s Abel Gallegos seemed in for a long day. However, the effective teen rapidly went off script, resisting for an opening par, birdieing the next hole and constructing a 2-up lead through 11 holes.

For much of the day, Gallegos, the ruling Latin America Amateur champ, played well beyond his years, matching Hagestad shot for shot down the stretch. With Gallegos holding on to a 1-up lead and requiring to get up and down at the par-5 …