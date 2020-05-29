Experience: I raised an ocelot in the jungle | Life and style

I joined the military shortly after leaving college. Initially I loved the feeling of brotherhood however, seven months after becoming a member of, I was deployed to Afghanistan. In the first week, I noticed somebody get shot in the head, and held his arm whereas he died. I was 18 years outdated. In the six months I was there, I skilled horrific occasions which led me to query my objective in life.

I’ve suffered with melancholy in the previous, however when I returned to England, I struggled with PTSD. After being medically discharged, I searched on-line for methods to assist out in the Amazon and got here throughout a volunteer organisation referred to as Fauna Forever, in Peru. I booked a flight with the small payout I’d fought for. I wished to assist animals however, in the end, I went to Peru with the intention of ending my life.

After just a few weeks volunteering, nevertheless, I realised that, though I was in a foul place, the jungle was making me pleased. I fitted in so a lot better. I went again and forth between England and Peru over the coming years, however it was on my fourth journey, when I was out in the Amazon for six months, that Keanu got here into my life.

I was working at an eco-lodge I’d helped construct on a previous go to. Some members of the area people had introduced a kitten to the lodge. I held him and cried. He was so tiny. His mom had been killed as a result of logging; he’d been destined for the unlawful wildlife commerce and hadn’t even opened his eyes but. I’d beforehand tried to rehabilitate one other orphaned ocelot in the wild, however Khan was killed by a poacher’s entice when he was 11 months outdated. This was my second probability. I named him Keanu, after the Matrix movies.

Ocelots want a number of wild house, so we determined to construct a platform two hours upriver, deep in the jungle. It was one metre above floor, had a roof and photo voltaic panels. Ocelots are nocturnal, so Keanu and I would exit for seven or eight hours an evening searching for rodents for him to eat – though we might additionally catch birds, snakes, lizards, frogs and bats.

A mom ocelot hunts along with her offspring, so in the early days I had to assist out rather a lot. I was so proud when, aged 5 months, he killed his first rodent by himself. That was a giant step and it made me really feel I was on the proper path with him.

I would get time to relax out when Keanu was sleeping. I used photo voltaic power to cost my laptop computer to look at one thing, hearken to music or cook dinner. I was residing each a human and an ocelot life. Every two weeks I’d go by boat to the area people to get provides for myself: rice, lentils and typically a reside rooster. I additionally hunted for birds and went fishing.

The stream close to the platform was my lifeline. I didn’t have operating water, so I’d acquire buckets from the stream for laundry myself, my garments and dishes. If it rained, I’d acquire the rainwater to drink, because it was a lot brisker.

I was alone rather a lot, however not all the time. Some film-makers who have been recording my expertise in a documentary, Raising Khan, would go to each month. The solely factor that scared me in the jungle was my psychological well being. There have been days when I nonetheless felt depressed, however I wouldn’t have modified it.

People ask if Keanu ever harmed me. The fact is, sure. Ocelots have sharp claws and enamel, and our pores and skin isn’t as thick as theirs. He would chew, scratch and get defensive over meals. I’ve obtained scars on my arms, legs and face from when the play-fighting turned too boisterous.

At first I was very protecting of Keanu, however as he obtained older he would go off and discover, coming again to me as he wished. He would curl up with me on the forest flooring. As time went on, the hole between us grew. By 14 months, he was able to residing by himself, and at that time I had to consider my very own bodily and psychological well being. Although the jungle is gorgeous, it may put on you down.

I’ve all the time favored to be alone and have adventures. I don’t really feel as if I’ve modified, however I realized rather a lot. Those two cats taught me greater than anybody in my life. The final time I noticed Keanu, I gave him some rooster and he went to assault me, to maintain me away from his meals. That was a superb signal.

• As advised to Amy Sedghi.

In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans will be contacted on 116 123 or e-mail [email protected] or [email protected]. In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. In Australia, the disaster assist service Lifeline is 13 11 14. Other worldwide helplines will be discovered at befrienders.org.