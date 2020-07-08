‘Expecting Amy’ review: Amy Schumer takes fans behind the scenes of her difficult pregnancy

Primarily shot by Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, utilizing their phones, viewers should be forewarned that Schumer had an incredibly difficult pregnancy, and this HBO Max presentation illustrates that by showing her nausea in a number of locales. In fact, it’s hard not to consider Fischer snatching up his phone each time his wife becomes nauseous so he is able to capture the moment, which speaks to a certain level of commitment to the process.

The degree of personal detail is just a testament, the theory is that, to Schumer’s unflinching openness, and highlights the balance associated with juggling a pregnancy and work — in this instance, a high-profile career touring clubs to hone her material.

That proves to be the more unique aspect of this project, seeing Schumer workshop and fine-tune her act. In addition, there’s the friction that ensues over her decision to talk about her husband — diagnosed with being on what she calls the “mild” end of the autism spectrum — as an ingredient of the show.

Directed and edited by Alexander Hammer (who labored on Beyoncé’s “Homecoming”), “Expecting Amy’s” journey includes video of the couple’s wedding , tracking Schumer as she participates in protests against then Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and moments where she brings her dog on stage, again demonstrating that pooches remain the ultimate scene-stealers, even in a verité-style documentary. Plus, lots of ultrasounds, run-ins with paparazzi and, lest anybody forget, nausea.

Schumer seems mindful of the possibility the exercise will appear a tad self-indulgent, at one point asking if she sounds whiny, and throughout another looking directly into the camera and saying, “Stars, they’re just like us.” Yet that’s, inevitably, part of the appeal, as even a perfunctory glance at People and US Weekly would attest. For anyone who doesn’t crave such access, Schumer’s discussions with the likes of Colin Quinn and Jerry Seinfeld give you a more intriguing window in to her professional world. “I can always perform,” Schumer says, despite feeling shaky physically. “You just have to do your job.” Comedians regularly invite audiences into their lives and heads, seeking to glean identifiable truths from their personal experiences. Because “Expecting Amy” offers this kind of intimate portrait, it’s nearly impossible to separate the project from the person, meaning one’s interest level in Schumer going in will more than likely determine the extent to which this docuseries diary delivers. “Expecting Amy” premieres July 9 on HBO Max. Like CNN, HBO Max is a unit of WarnerMedia.

