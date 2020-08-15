Expect record heat from California to Texas this weekend

More than 80 million individuals are under extreme heat signals this weekend with record temperature levels possible in over 10 states.

Excessive heat cautions are in impact for California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah andTexas Heat advisories remain in location for some surrounding states, consisting of Louisiana, Oklahoma andArkansas

“Nearly 100 daily record highs are in jeopardy over the weekend, and even more record heat is expected next week as the heat remains locked over much of the western half of the country,” stated Haley Brink, CNN meteorologist.

Some cities like El Paso and Abilene, Texas, will likely just have record- breaking heat one daythis weekend However, Las Vegas and Yuma, Arizona, might break temperature level records for the next 3 days directly.

We understand it’s simmering in the Southwest, however Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, aren’t precisely understood for being hot locations. This weekend, nevertheless, they both have a possibility to break records. Excessive heat signals remain in location for Washington, Oregon, Idaho andMontana this weekend Seattle will peak on Sunday with highs in the 90s. Portland might strike triple digits both Saturday andSunday Many individuals pull away to the mountains to look for relief from the heat in the Northwest, however additional preventative measures might be required if you go therethis weekend “It’s going to be hot this weekend!” The Mount Rainier National Park Service cautioned on its Twitter page. “Hot weather condition can make park rivers run strong and cold with melting glacier ice & & snow. Please …

