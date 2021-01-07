The stocks of EXPE found themselves downgraded by analysts covering the firm- where the rating went from sell to strong sell by Thursday. According to reports, the company has a target price of $122 set by the brokerage which is indicative of a negative annual growth rate of 14.82%.

The Quarterly Earnings of EXPE

There have been quite a few companies that have been working on the stocks of EXPE. Barclays has already increased the price target of the company from a sum of $120 to a sum of $140, while giving it a rating of overweight in a 1st December research report. Piper Sandler has also increased the price target of the company from $102 to a $105, while giving the company a rating of neutral in a 5th November research report. Truist Financial has also increased the price target of the company from $128 to $143, which was then sent to investors on the 19th of October. The Bank of America has also increased the shares of the company from a rating of neutral to a rating of buy, along with a price target of $153. UBS Group was the last to join in, when they reduced the price objective of the firm from $116 to $109, along with a rating of neutral.

Currently, there are two analysts who have given the stocks a rating of sell, while eighteen of them have given it a rating of hold. As a result, the consensus rating of the company is hold, with a price target of $116.38.

The stocks of EXPE opened last Thursday after trading at $0.20. The quick ratio of the company is 1.9, with a debt-to-equity ratio of about 2.84. The market cap of the firm is $20.26 billion, with a PE ratio of -9.17.