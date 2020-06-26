Expats buy their dream house in Japan’s countryside

(CNN) — Kimberly and Paul Fradale were living in Tokyo, working at international schools, when they took the leap many an American expat dreams of: buying a large country house for a song and restoring it to its former glory.

Both was raised in the countryside: Kimberly, who’s Japanese-American on her behalf mother’s side, grew up in rural Alaska, and Paul’s childhood was spent in rural New York.

Finding the cheap dream home

In a country known for sky-high real-estate prices, purchasing a large country home (or “kominka”) in Japan continues to be affordable. Courtesy Paul Fradale

“You can buy a home with a modest lot for as little as $20,000 USD, depending on location. Some towns even maintain lists of free or nearly free houses, in hopes of bringing in new families, ” Paul explains.

There are no restrictions on foreigners buying land or property in the united states, and no citizenship or resident visa is needed. That said, without a work visa or permanent resident status, receiving a loan could be difficult. Foreign buyers an average of opt to pay cash because of this.

“With so many houses available for so little, however, cash should not be an issue, ” Paul says.

The Fradales, who live and work in Japan year-round, waited until they achieved Permanent Residence status before they purchased their home. They did not want to have to leave the united states every 90 days to renew a tourist visa, in the event of an unforeseen job loss.

They also spent much more money than they could have — roughly 250 thousand US dollars — but their 130-year-old home included about three-quarters of an acre of land, a totally mature garden with a huge Japanese cherry tree, and ancillary buildings such as a “kura,” a type of earthen-walled storehouse.

Why old country houses are abandoned

The Fradales say most young Japanese people have little interest in an old house, particularly one far from the town, lacking modern conveniences.

In Japan, they do say, houses are believed disposable. But they reject that mind-set.

“Old, grand farmhouses like ours were built to endure, to shelter generations of families, and it shows,” Paul says.

“Houses in Japan do not gain value over time; just the opposite is true. The value of our property is solely in the amount of land. The main house is valued at a few thousand dollars, despite it being made of materials that literally cannot be bought anymore,” Paul explains.

In particular, young families are not interested in living in a”‘kominka” (literally “old house”) because while they are spacious, they offer little in terms of privacy: all doors are either paper shoji or fusuma (a cloth-covered sliding door).

“If anyone snores, for example, the whole house can hear it. If we had children, a kominka would not be an option,” says Kimberly.

They can be cold.

“Even with the addition of a wood stove, we still have several winter mornings and evenings where we can see our breath in the house,” says Kimberly.

House hunting

The Fradales scoured real estate listings for decades, with Paul even checking aerial views in Google maps whenever they found a good prospect. Then he’d try to find the key features he wanted most.

Paul and Kimberly Fradale in front of their conventional “kominka.” Courtesy Paul Fradale

Paul’s wish list:

-A river within cycling distance although not so close that flooding would be a risk

-A temple nearby so they could hear the bells

-A local produce shop/farmers’ market

-Hills or mountains nearby

-A kura (storehouse) on property

-A mature garden

-Enough land in order that neighbors will be a fair distance away

-A town big enough to have a hospital, grocery stores, and a home improvement store

-A town not too big that traffic could be an issue

-A relatively flat town so cycling around it would be easy

By comparison, Kimberly’s wish list — running water, electricity and plumbing — was extremely modest.

Finding their dream kominka

“We stayed away from the coast. As much as I love and miss the ocean, the 2011 quake/tsunami put paid to that notion,” Paul says.

So as an alternative they checked city and town hazard maps to see where there was a risk of mudslides, floods, and tornadoes.

After looking at a lot more than 30 domiciles in person, they finally came across the main one they would buy.

The buying process

For Paul, their future home was love initially sight.

“When we set foot on the property I fell in love with it. I could easily imagine what it would look like eventually. Kimberly was much less impressed. Her words to me as we went to meet the agent were, ‘Remember, poker face! Don’t look interested!'”

“Kim’s resignation is painfully clear,” says Paul of this photo, taken prior to the house was cleaned out. Courtesy Paul Fradale

But as soon as that he entered the house, Paul spotted a ‘Kaidan Tansu,’ a dresser that also function as stairs, a hidden trap door in the ceiling, and sliding doors manufactured from a single solid slab of elm. That’s when, that he says, that he “squealed like a little girl.”

“We were told the seller had an offer from a developer to buy the property, raze the house, and build a dozen small houses on it, but he was hoping someone would want to keep the old house,” Paul says.

One small shock for the Fradales: in Japan, the buyer, as opposed to the seller, an average of bears all of the closing costs. The owner, in turn, delivers a clear house, cleaned of its contents.

“Usually, an owner is required to thoroughly clear the house, but I could see there were many interesting antiques mixed in among the endless amount of stuff, and so we got a price cut to account for that,” Paul says.

A treasure trove (and a box of roaches)

Since the house came with all its contents, cleaning it up converted into a treasure hunt.

“For us it meant that the first year of ownership was little more than sorting through a hundred years of history, as told through one family’s possessions, ” Paul says.

One box had only candy wrappers, all neatly flattened and stacked.

“One box made a suspicious noise so I took it outside to open it. It was full of nothing except hundreds of cockroaches, that spilled out like something out of an Indiana Jones movie,” Paul says.

The next box, however, contained rare old photos and postcards from WWII. Another box was filled up with old jewelry, including a string of pearls. There was even an old dresser with vintage kimono in them.

Of most interest to the Fradales were the historical photos, documents, and antiques, which they wanted to return to the dog owner on several occasion.

“I have shared some of the newspapers and other war time artifacts with my history students. These items have helped make the events more personal and tangible,” says Kimberly.

“There are extended family members in the next town we’re contacting them to see if they would like some of the photos; we’ve curated historical photos and documents we will keep,” the Fradales explain.

They have considered donating the artifacts to a historical society or even turning part of their home in to a miniature museum featuring a history of Japan in the first 20th century, as told through one family and their home.

War memories

“We found an old clock made in Nazi Germany, complete with a swastika stamped on it; we gave that to a clock maker in a neighboring town,” Paul says.

There were also old Chinese coins, letters home, and a miniature Japanese flag to be carried by a soldier into battle for good luck, with encouraging messages onto it.

They also found WWII-era newspapers featuring stories of General Tojo laughing at the amounts of dead Allied forces.

“Some of the documents are not flattering (for example, the newspapers) to Japan, so we’re aware that not everyone would be happy to see them displayed anywhere. We believe history should never be whitewashed but neither should it be rubbed in anyone’s face,” Paul says.

Holiday traditions

“Every traditional Japanese house has a ‘butsudan’ ” explains Kimberly. A ‘butsudan’ is an in-house Buddhist shrine for family who have died.

The Fradales’ shrine included the names, letters, and photos of these in the prior owner’s family, going back a few generations.

The Fradales were told they ought to just eliminate it, but Kimberly couldn’t do it: “I still can’t evict them. Every major holiday I open up the doors and they hang out with us. Hopefully they approve of the attention we’ve given to the place.”

Neighborly trades

The Fradales’ neighbors in the countryside, nearly all of whom are retirees in their 70s, have welcomed the newcomers.

“They have seen us come up every weekend and during all our holidays, working from dawn to dusk to clean up the house and yard. Like folks everywhere, the Japanese like rooting for an underdog, and seeing the two of us tackle this place … has made us the ‘welcome-if-mad’ newcomers to the neighborhood,” says Paul.

A peek at some of the conventional craftsmanship that went to the old home. Courtesy Paul Fradale

Neighbors have donated stones and plants, including a 100-year-old fern and a bonsai tree, to simply help them beautify their garden.

In turn, the Fradales give away the bamboo they tear up from the yard every year. Since bamboo is something of a seasonal delicacy in Japan, neighbors welcome the treat.

“This year, for example, we had over 50 come up, and we dig them up and take them around to all the neighbors. Invariably, later in the week various neighbors will drop off beer, coffee, cabbages or other produce, or homemade rice dishes in thanks for the shoots,” that he says.

“We are so fortunate to have landed in a place where the neighbors are kind and open. In exchange we offer hours of endless entertainment,” Kimberly says.

Honoring conventional crafts

Since people worldwide are struggling to find a method to lower their impact on the environmental surroundings, the Fradales believe restoring countryside domiciles, along with embracing traditional folk arts and crafts, represents a way Japan — and even the world — could move ahead.

“Japan was once known in the West as a source of cheap goods that worked well. Japan has now seen first South Korea, then China, rise and then equal that claim,” says Paul.

“The values that went into building this house are the same that still go into handmade paper umbrellas, hammered copper tea pots, lacquered chopsticks, or quality tatami mats. Each item is made with care and is meant to last more than one generation if maintained; they are made with deep respect for the materials from which they come, and made with deep consideration for those who will use them,” Paul says.

Restoring the garden was “back-breaking” — albeit rewarding — work with the Fradales. Courtesy Paul Fradale

Beauty amid the lockdown

The Fradales’ country retreat is a huge welcome respite during the coronavirus.

“As the Covid crisis has all of us self-isolating, this house and the property have already been a supply of endless comfort in the proper execution of hope…[right now] the frogs are about to start their evening songs and the azalea are giving way to the hydrangea. There is optimism in seeing nature grow,” Kimberly says.

Paul agrees, and says buying their country home was the right decision.

“All around the world there are historic homes in need of love. I highly recommend leaving your home country, really getting involved in a new culture, and taking on a challenge like this. Make no mistake, it can be backbreaking labor, but it is very rewarding,” that he says.