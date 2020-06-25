Exoplanet slightly larger than Neptune found close to Earth

“We think AU Mic b formed far from the star and migrated inward to its current orbit, something that can happen as planets interact gravitationally with a gas disk or with other planets,” mentioned research co-author and Associate Project Scientist for TESS at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center Thomas Barclay in a statement. “By contrast, Beta Pictoris b’s orbit doesn’t appear to have migrated much at all. The differences between these similarly aged systems can tell us a lot about how planets form and migrate.”

AU Mic b was found by NASA’s exoplanet-hunting Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS and its retired Spitzer Space Telescope.

Estimated to be between 20 and 30 million years outdated, AU Mic is a “cool dwarf” star and can be of curiosity to researchers, given its age and different traits.

“AU Mic is a young, nearby M dwarf star. It’s surrounded by a vast debris disk in which moving clumps of dust have been tracked, and now, thanks to TESS and Spitzer, it has a planet with a direct size measurement,” research co-author Bryson Cale added. “There is no other known system that checks all of these important boxes.”

AU Mic is within the Microscopium constellation and is part of the Beta Pictoris Moving Group, which NASA notes is an A-type star and “harbors two planets and is likewise surrounded by a debris disk.”

Given its close proximity to Earth, the AU Mic system is taken into account “a touchstone system, a nearby laboratory for understanding the formation and evolution of stars and planets that will be studied for decades to come,” NASA added within the assertion.

The researchers famous they hope to get extra appears to be like at AU Mic and AU Mic b with TESS later this yr, with the likelihood one other planet might be found.

“There is an additional candidate transit event seen in the TESS data, and TESS will hopefully revisit AU Mic later this year in its extended mission,” research co-author Peter Plavchan defined. “We are continuing to monitor the star with precise radial velocity measurements, so stay tuned.”

NASA’s TESS has made a number of exoplanet discoveries since being launched in April 2018, together with a so-called “missing link.”

In September 2018, the $200 million TESS found its first exoplanet, and in April 2019, it found its first Earth-sized planet. In January of this yr, it found its first Earth-sized planet in a “habitable-zone.”

More than 4,000 exoplanets have been found by NASA in whole, roughly 50 of which had been believed to probably be liveable as of September 2018. They have the precise dimension and the precise orbit of their star to assist floor water and, at the least theoretically, to assist life.

