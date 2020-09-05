Exonerated Five’s Dr. Yusef Salaam talks life after Netflix’s ‘When They See Us’

On April 19, 1989, a young White woman was brutally raped and left for dead in New York City’s Central Park. Salaam, along with three other Black boys and one Latino, were tried and convicted of the crime they didn’t commit. The boys, who were teenagers when they were convicted, said their confessions were coerced.

The case, known as the “Central Park Jogger Case,” rocked the city and the boys collectively were nicknamed “The Central Park Five.”

Their convictions were vacated in 2002 after spending between seven and 13 years behind bars. Evidence linked the horrific attack to a serial rapist who later confessed. New York City reached a roughly $41 million settlement with the five, who are now known as “The Exonerated Five.”

The story was chronicled in a 2012 documentary by Ken Burns titled “The Central Park Five,” followed by a 2019 limited series on Netflix titled “When They See Us” directed by Ava DuVernay.

