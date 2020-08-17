Exiled Political Pundit Calls PM Hun Sen’s Bluff on Dare to Return to Cambodia

Outspoken political expert Kim Sok has actually concurred to return to Cambodia from self-imposed exile to lead what he has actually called “mass demonstrations for social justice” if Prime Minister Hun Sen provides on a guarantee to send out an aircraft to bring him house.

On Sunday, while speaking at the opening of a home entertainment complex beyond the capital Phnom Penh, Hun Sen attempted Kim Sok to return house from Finland, where he was provided asylum in October 2018.

“This contemptible guy [recently] called for people from all walks of life, including workers and farmers, to stage a protest for change,” he stated.

“Go ahead and come! I will send an airplane to take you [to Cambodia,] and when you arrive, I won’t do anything to you—I’ll let you lead the demonstration. Will you dare [to come]?”

Cambodia’s federal government has actually dealt with growing criticism over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, its failure to address human rights and democracy concerns that triggered the EU to level hard trade sanctions recently, and most just recently for presumably enabling Vietnam to encroach on Cambodian area along the 2 nations’ shared border.

Kim Sok has actually signed up with the chorus of voices knocking Hun Sen’s management.

The analyst was imprisonedon Feb 17, 2017, after Hun Sen implicated him of suggesting that the …